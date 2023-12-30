Police release new details after 2 teens killed at ‘The Compound’ on Christmas Day last year

Police in Palm Bay have released more information on the arrest of a man suspected of killing two teenagers on Christmas Day last year.

Last week, police arrested Jamarcus Simpson on first-degree premeditated murder.

Officers said he drove 14-year-old Jeremiah Brown and 16-year-old Travon Anthony to an unfinished development area known as “The Compound.”

Police said that is where Simpson shot both of the teens.

Investigators said Simpson told them someone who goes by the name “K-9″ was the shooter.

However, according to an arrest report, Simpson’s cousin told police nearly a year ago that Simpson was responsible for the shooting.

Right now, investigators say the motive is still unclear.

