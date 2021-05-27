Police release details on bodies found near Eckley Road

May 27—State police at Hazleton released details of their ongoing investigation into the deaths of a man and woman discovered Saturday near Eckley Road in Lausanne Twp.

Following autopsies, police said both victims are presumed to be of Asian descent and in middle age.

A specific manner and cause of death has not been determined, police said.

Police believe the location where the bodies were found is not where where they died. Items used to conceal the bodies appear to be consistent with items typically found in a commercial business setting.

"It appears that this location served as a dumping area for the bodies," according to information released by police Wednesday afternoon.

The male victim was approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and had a lower molar surgically removed. He was wearing a Di Fan Lu thermal undershirt, a Hugo Boss button down dress shirt and black Johnston and Murphy ankle-high dress boots, Calvin Klein socks and a brown Boconi belt with a metal key clip. He was also wearing Saxx brand underwear and tailored pants, police said.

The female victim was approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall. She was wearing in a dark-colored camisole, a dark sweater with a sewn in 3D floral pattern on the sleeves, black Medicine Book shoes and dark Valor-style sweatpants. She wore a tan pearl earring in her right ear.

Police said both victims were wearing surgical-style masks, commonly used during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop N in Hazleton at 570-459-3890 and ask to speak to Trooper John P. Lutchko.

Contact the writer: jwhalen@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3592.