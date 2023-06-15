Police release details on car likely involved in January fatal road rage killing on I-435

Lenexa police have released a description of a vehicle they believe may have been involved in a fatal road rage shooting in January on I-435.

Police believe the suspect vehicle involved in the killing of 59-year-old Michael Bohnsack is a dark-colored sedan, potentially a Ford Fusion, Lenexa police said in a news release Thursday.

After the shooting took place, police said the suspect most likely continued eastbound on I-435.

On January 12, officers responded to a homicide on southbound I-435 Highway between 95th Street and K-10 highway in Johnson County. Police found Bohnsack dead inside his white Jeep Grand Cherokee, said Lenexa Master Police Officer Danny Chavez. His car had veered off the roadway and had crash into a light pole.

Police closed off parts of I-435 that day and had initially announced the crash as a death investigation. After interviewing witnesses, police said they believed the shooting was a result of road rage.

The killing was the first homicide of the year in Lenexa, according to data tracked by The Star, which includes killings by police.

Anyone with information can contact the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8040. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 816-474-8477. There is up to a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

The Star’s Anna Spoerre contributed to this report.