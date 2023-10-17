Police release new details in fatal shooting of 18-year-old Mariner High School student

Police have released new details in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old. It happened near Cascade High School in Everett on Friday.

Police say another 18-year-old allegedly fired into a car and killed him.

The suspect is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police say the suspect was walking along East Casino Road when he started shooting at the car after it did a U-turn and started driving towards him.

That’s when police say 18-year-old Issac Aney was hit and killed.

His mother set up a GoFundMe page on Sunday after a vigil was held for him at Mariner High School on Saturday.

We went back to the shooting scene on Monday, where a memorial sits with pictures of him right outside Cascadia High School.

You can see from the photos, that he was on the football team at Mariner.

We are looking into whether he and the suspect knew each other.



