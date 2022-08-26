Police release details into Greenwood shooting that killed 16-year-old Whiteland student

Investigators are on the scene after a Whiteland High School student was shot and killed at a bus stop on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Whiteland Ind.

Temario Stokes Jr., 16, had only been going to class at Whiteland Community High School for four days when he was fatally shot Thursday morning while standing at a bus stop.

Stokes and his brother had just been enrolled at the school Aug. 17, Clark-Pleasant Superintendent Patrick Spray said in a news conference at Greenwood City Center on Friday.

Police arrested 18-year-old Tyrique Sevin Radford El, who graduated from Whiteland Community High School last year, on a preliminary charge of murder in connection with the shooting. The Johnson County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the case and will determine final charges. That decision isn't expected until next week, officials said.

The teens likely knew each other, Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said, though in exactly what way is unclear. Police believe there was a "minor conflict" between the two that preceded the shooting. Radford El lived in a neighborhood about a mile west of Stokes, Ison said.

Minutes before 7 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a bus stop in the Summerfield Housing subdivision on a report of a person shot, Ison said. Officers found Stokes lying on the ground in the intersection of Providence and Winterwood Drive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

A suspect ran up to the 16-year-old student and started shooting, striking the teen several times, witnesses told police. Several other students were at the scene but no one else was injured. Witnesses said the suspect then fled between houses and ran south of the neighborhood.

About three hours later officers saw a man who fit the description walking near a cornfield, approaching a backyard on Declaration Drive. Officers approached the man and noticed he was soaking wet and his clothes had dirt on them. He identified himself as Radford El and was taken into custody.

Police served two search warrants later that afternoon to a house on Declaration Drive and one on Sandra Drive.

As a result of the investigation and an interview with him, Radford El was arrested in connection with the shooting of Stokes, Ison said.

A 17-year-old friend of Radford El was pulled out of classes and interviewed by police but is not believed to be involved with the shooting.

Ison asked parents to be engaged in their child's life and teach them conflict-resolution. Young adults and children need a better way of solving issues than resorting to pulling a trigger, a solution that many youths seem to be choosing, he said.

"As a result of yesterday, there's a 16-year-old young man that lost his life. There's a family that's experiencing unimaginable grief because of that loss. But there's also another family that lost an 18-year-old who's now incarcerated for murder," Ison said.

The amount of shootings in Greenwood are "out of the norm," Ison said. A shooting at Greenwood Park Mall in July left four people, including the shooter, dead. Two others were injured. Ison is hoping this trend doesn't continue.

"I'm hoping the law of averages says that we're headed for a wall," he said.

Superintendent Spray said mental health professionals will be available to all students and staff at Clark-Pleasant schools.

The schools in Greenwood Community School Corporation and Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation were on lockdown Thursday while the accused shooter was on the run. Greenwood Schools lifted their lockdown orders at about 11 a.m. and Clark-Pleasant Schools remained on lockdown to visitors until the end of the day.

