Police release new details about missing Belleville woman

While the family of Beverly J. Logan continues to pray for her safe return, investigators continue to implore anyone who knows anything about her whereabouts to give them a call.

The 32-year-old mother has been missing since Jan. 25, when she was last seen by family on Ross Lane, just outside the Belleville city limit in unincorporated St. Clair Township.

Chelsea Chapman, a close family friend, said it is not like Logan to walk away from family without making contact.

“We just want to know she is safe. We want her home,” Chapman said. “We also want the public to step forward and say something. If Beverly sees this, we want to day to her please come home. We are looking for you.”

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce J. Fleshren said Logan was reported missing to the Sheriff’s Department on February 13.

Since then, he said, “we have learned that she was in Warrenton, Missouri with a male friend.” Neither have been located, however.

“She was last in possession of a rented blue Nissan Versa with Alabama license CH1006,” Fleshren said. “We are actively trying to make contact with Ms. Logan to locate her and confirm her safety.”

Police would not say if foul play is expected or if Logan is potentially in danger.

Police are asking anyone with information about this missing woman to call the Sheriff’s Department at 618-825-5204