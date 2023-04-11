Police to release new details on Monday shooting involving auto theft task force in Dayton

New details are expected to be released Tuesday after a person was shot following a traffic stop in Dayton Monday night.

Dayton police are scheduled to provide an update on the incident during a 3 p.m. news conference.

Around 9 p.m. during a joint auto theft suppression operation officers in Dayton, officers stopped a car with no license plates.

A person was shot and was taken to Miami Valley in critical condition, according to Dayton Police Department on social media.

Montgomery County dispatchers previously told News Center 7 that a suspect had ran from the traffic stop and shots were fired prompting a “99″ or call for backup.

A gun was recovered at the scene, according to Dayton police.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the criminal investigation and Dayton’s Professional Standards Bureau is conducting the internal administrative investigation, according to police.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

We will continue updating this story as new details become available Tuesday afternoon.