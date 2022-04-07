Police release new details, photos as Ferguson Township bank robbery investigation continues

An about 2-week-old Ferguson Township police investigation into a reported bank robbery continued Thursday as the department released new details and surveillance photos of the man officers are trying to track down.

An about 6-foot white man parked a dark gray 2009 Honda CR-V in a parking lot, rode a black bicycle toward PNC Bank, presented a note to employees and demanded money, police wrote.

No one was injured. The man took an undisclosed amount of money, police wrote.

He left 1408 N. Atherton St., rode the bicycle back to his vehicle and fled. The man was last seen driving southbound along Blue Course Drive, police wrote. The vehicle’s license plate was removed.

The man was wearing a red hat, green neck gaiter, gloves, a dark jacket and khaki pants. Those with information were asked to call 814-237-1172 or email police@twp.ferguson.pa.us.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect from a March 23 bank robbery.

The suspect in a March 23 bank robbery rode a bicycle from the PNC Bank on North Atherton Street to his vehicle and fled, police said.

Police are looking for a 2009 Honda CR-V in connection to a March 23 bank robbery.