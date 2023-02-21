Police release new details, seek more witnesses in Fresno hookah lounge homicides

At least 30 to 50 people were at a private party at ‘The O’ hookah lounge Sunday night in northwest Fresno where two men were shot to death.

Police on Monday identified the victims as Felix Hawkins, 41, and Akili Moffet 32.

One of the victims was the son of former Fresno Councilmember Cynthia Sterling, a family friend confirmed on Monday. Her personal bio lists her only son as Felix Marcus Sterling-Hawkins. Sterling represented southwest Fresno from 2003 to 2011.

The two men were killed by gun violence that broke out about 11 p.m. Sunday at the lounge on Milburn and Herndon avenues, Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes said.

Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene. Moffet was taken to the hospital in a vehicle where he was later was pronounced dead.

Cervantes said both men were involved in a fight before “an individual or a group of individuals produced a firearm and shots rang out” outside the hookah lounge.

Several businesses and an unoccupied vehicle were struck by gunfire.

Akili Moffett, 32, was one of two men killed Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in a shooting outside a Hookah lounge, Fresno police said.

Felix Hawkins, 41, was one of two men killed Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in a shooting outside a Hookah lounge, Fresno police said. He was the son of former Fresno Councilmember Cynthia Sterling, a family friend confirmed.

Cervantes added that there is no “indication that shots rang out inside the establishment.”

“We don’t know how many shooters,” Cervantes said. “There were a number of shell casings. We believe a handgun was used. We know Mr. Hawkins and Mr. Moffet were involved in a physical confrontation. The sequence of events that happened thereafter is very significant for us. This is why we need assistance from individuals that were present that presumably observed or heard what was going on so they can provide us with details to paint a clearer picture for us.”

Cervantes said it’s “quite possibly” Moffet and Hawkins had an altercation at another location prior to the shooting.

Police retrieved some video, but are hopeful to get video from the hookah lounge and the Armed Forces Recruiting Center, located next the O. One of the videos police recovered has sound.

Cervantes said the hookah lounge opened on Jan. 28.

No guns were found at the scene, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Story continues

A truck is towed from the shooting at a shopping center in Fresno, California on Monday, Feb. 20 2023.

Police tape up the parking lot at Herndon Place at Milburn Avenue after one person was shot and killed and another critically injured at a hookah lounge in Fresno, California on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. The second person later died at a local hospital, police said.

Police tape up the parking lot at Herndon Place at Milburn Avenue after one person was shot and killed and and another critically injured on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. The second person later died at a local hospital, police said.