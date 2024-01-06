Police release new details in series of deadly ‘random’ shootings in Forest Park

The search for a man accused of killing one person and injuring two more in a series of “random” shootings has come to an end after officials say he was captured following a chase in Cobb County.

Forest Park police confirmed that 33-year-old Victor Demetrious Baymon was taken into custody Friday after crashing a stolen car into a tree at the intersection of Richard D. Sailors Parkway and New Macland Road in Powder Springs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Powder Springs police told Channel 2 Action News that the car was spotted on Flock cameras, prompting the chase.

“We believed this carjacked motor vehicle was potentially associated with the Forest Park shooting that happened earlier,” said Captain Anthony Stallings

Friday morning, Forest Park police said around 10 a.m., Baymon walked into a tax filing business and shot two people. One was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later said they believe Baymon followed his ex-girlfriend to the business and shot her tax preparer. It’s unclear if the ex-girlfriend was also injured.

RELATED STORIES:

He then stole a car outside the business and crashed it at a nearby apartment complex.

“The suspect then exited the vehicle and robbed another young lady of her vehicle,” said Forest Park Police Chief Brandon Criss.

According to the investigation, Baymon then drove to a construction area on Jonesboro Road and shot a construction worker.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Police said they believe the shootings were random.

Channel 2 Action News learned this is not Baymon’s first run-in with police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In 2017, he was arrested and charged with the murder of 27-year-old Priscilla Colbert.

Days later, he was arrested after ramming a UHaul truck into a deputy’s car in Clayton County. He was charged with multiple counts of Malice Murder, two counts of Felony Murder, multiple Aggravated Assault charges and several gun charges and fleeing police.

He was found not guilty for all those charges, except fleeing police. He was sentenced to five years in prison and released in 2022.

Bayman will be taken into custody once he is discharged from the hospital.

IN OTHER NEWS: