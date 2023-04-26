Police release few details about child's body found in Morgan County

The Morgan County Coroner's Office is awaiting DNA test results to determine the identity of a child whose body was found in the county.

Police have released little information about the case and could not confirm the age, sex or identity of the child, nor disclose exactly where the remains were found.

"We can confirm IMPD detectives located the remains of a child in Morgan County, Indiana," Lt. Shane Foley of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told The Indianapolis Star. "IMPD is the lead investigating agency."

What led detectives to find the child's remains has not been released, Foley said.

Indianapolis TV station FOX59/CBS4 reported multiple law enforcement sources told it the child’s body was found in the Morgan-Monroe State Forest. Police first reported finding the remains on April 21.

The Indiana State Police, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office are assisting with the death investigation, Foley stated.

Mike Ellis, of the Morgan County Coroner's Office, told the Star the DNA from the remains of the child will have to be tested to confirm the identity. Testing is expected to take between two and four weeks, Ellis said.

Once the child is identified, the Morgan County Coroner’s Office will notify IMPD and IMPD will release the identification of the deceased.

Police have been looking for Oaklee Snow, 2, who was last seen at a house south of downtown Indianapolis. Snow's father reported Snow and her 7-month-old brother, Coleton, were taken by their mother, Madison Marshall, from his home in Cromwell, Oklahoma on Jan. 19. He told the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office that Marshall and her boyfriend Roan Waters took the children without authorization and likely fled to Indiana, where Waters has family.

Witnesses told police that on Feb. 9, they saw the couple leaving a house in Indianapolis with "what looked like a child wrapped in a blanket" and that the child "did not appear to be moving, talking or crying."

Waters reportedly was “unable or unwilling” to tell police Oaklee’s location when he was arrested in Colorado on an outstanding warrant. During jail calls to his mother, Waters said he helped Marshall with “dropping (Oaklee) off somewhere” but did not provide specific details.

Marshall was arrested in Harnett County, North Carolina, on March 23 after the sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip. She was booked into Marion County Jail on two charges of neglect of a dependent on April 20.

This article originally appeared on The Reporter Times: Police share few details about body of child found in Morgan County