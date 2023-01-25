Police release few details about death of 65-year-old man deemed homicide in Bear

New Castle County Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in Bear sometime before Tuesday night – though the department has not said when it happened or how the victim was killed.

Police issued an initial news release on Wednesday morning, which said that detectives were investigating a "suspicious death" in the first block of Verdi Circle in the Christiana Falls complex. Officers were called to the home just before midnight "for a check on the welfare."

There, they found a 65-year-old man dead, the department said.

In a news release issued several hours later, police said the man's death had been classified as a homicide. A "person of interest" was arrested early Wednesday morning, police said, and added there "is no further threat to the public."

"As a reminder, this is an active ongoing investigation, and additional details will be released when available," the agency wrote, providing no additional details about the homicide.

The man's death marks the first homicide in Delaware this year, according to Delaware Online/The News Journal's database.

