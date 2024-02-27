Police release footage showing moment a woman opened fire at Houston church
Police released footage showing Genesse Moreno open fire at Lakewood Church in Houston. The video provided to USA TODAY has faces blurred.
Police released footage showing Genesse Moreno open fire at Lakewood Church in Houston. The video provided to USA TODAY has faces blurred.
The Paranormal Activity movies are being adapted into a video game. It's scheduled to arrive in 2026.
Will Justin Fields play again for the Chicago Bears?
These are the most searched vehicles using data complied by Google for 340 new electric, hybrid and ICE vehicles of the most sought-after makes and models in 2024.
See why 47,000+ shoppers are smitten with this flowy and flattering top.
The move is expected to provide the Buccaneers approximately $5 million in salary cap relief.
Cary McNair Jr. filed an guardianship application for Janice McNair on Nov. 27.
Vacationing in style doesn't have to break the bank — this affordable, lightweight luggage is proof.
Arab and Muslim Americans disillusioned with the president’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war are hoping to send him a message.
Whether it's due to struggles or lack of promotion, drafting prospects can backfire. But Andy Behrens thinks these incoming rookies are still worth the risk.
Buick is showing off the Wildcat EV again in a shimmery gold hue — if only they would build it — and is debuting a new tagline for the company.
Score that J.Lo glow with this affordable find.
GitHub today announced the general availability of Copilot Enterprise, the $39/month version of its code completion tool and developer-centric chatbot for large businesses. Copilot Enterprise includes all of the features of the existing Business plan, including IP indemnity, but extends this with a number of crucial features for larger teams. Copilot is now also integrated with Microsoft's Bing search engine (currently in beta) and soon, users will also be able to fine-tune Copilot's models based on a team's existing codebase as well.
Norovirus is highly contagious. Here's what to know about the disease, which is on the rise in the U.S.
The pretty pastels are begging for a starring role during Easter brunch — but at this price, why not use them every day?
Consumer Reports' 2024 rankings include a shocking number of electrified vehicles at the top, but the bottom five brands have some catching up to do.
It's hard to keep track of crypto's technical development, but one thing hasn't changed much: blockchain applications are notoriously hard to build. Initia, founded by a group of developers in their late 20s, is trying to bring more interoperability to multichain networks and simplify the process of creating app-specific blockchains, or app chains. Popular household blockchains like Ethereum and Bitcoin have captured most users' attention, but app chains have emerged in recent times to provide developers with more freedom over customization, such as economic and governance structures.
Ford Performance released a $1,300 severe-duty steering system upgrade for select Bronco models. It includes beefier tie rods and a higher-torque motor.
For obvious reasons, financial teams can spend a great deal of time on corporate treasury management, accounting and bank reconciliation, so anything that speeds up that process usually garners a lot of interest. Today Embat, a Spanish fintech which does what they call “real-time treasury management,” has closed a financing round of $16 million Series A led by Creandum. Angels investing in the round included Kilian Thalhammer (head of Deutsche Bank) and Martin Blessing (former CEO of Commerzbank).
Today, the company announced a new capability for its Palmyra model that generates text from images, including graphs and charts, they call Palmyra-Vision. May Habib, company co-founder and CEO, says that they made a strategic decision to concentrate on multimodal content, and being able to generate text from images is part of that strategy. “We are going to be focused on multimodal input, but text output, so text generation and insight that is delivered via text,” Habib told TechCrunch.
A Tesla Cybertruck shows off a new aero wheel cover for a base wheel and tire package, sold with Pirelli Scorpion tires instead of the Goodywear Wrangler.