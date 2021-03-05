Police Release Footage of Suspect Who Beat 56-Year-Old Asian Man Near Subway

A new surveillance video shows the suspect accused of beating an Asian man at a subway station in New York City earlier this week. The incident occurred while Teoh Ming Soon, 56, was entering the F train station at East Broadway and Rutgers Street around 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday. For no apparent reason, the male suspect struck Soon in the face and continued to beat him even after he fell down. Soon sustained non-life-threatening head injuries and was brought to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

EXCLUSIVE: unprovoked violent attack on 56-year-old Asian American man yesterday just before 9pm by subway station at 162 Broadway between Pike and Rutgers. NYPD is investigating as a possible hate crime. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/eDWgUZlYit — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 3, 2021

The new surveillance video shows the suspect fleeing the scene and hopping a turnstile at the subway station. He wore a black cap backward, a red bandana over his face, a gray sweater, and carries what appeared to be a jacket and some other clothing, according to the New York Post. Soon, who was heading home from his Chinatown work, barely saw the face of his attacker. “He hit me three times,” he told the New York Daily News, pointing at his injuries. “And the rest, I don’t remember anything after that. I fell down and I don’t know what happened next.”

🚨WANTED for HATE CRIME ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 3/2/21 at approx 8:50 PM, inside of the E Broadway & Rutgers St "F" train subway station in Manhattan, the suspect punched a 56-year-old Asian male, rendering him unconscious. Any info call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/f3uQVWeOKv — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) March 4, 2021

Soon immigrated to the U.S. from Malaysia 20 years ago. He insists he has no idea why he was attacked, but the rise in anti-Asian violence offers some clues. “I don't know why he attacked me,” Soon told ABC7 News. “Maybe because I’m Asian?” The New York Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS or message @NYPDTips. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image Screenshots via CeFaan Kim (left) and New York Police Department (right)

