Police Release Footage of Suspect Who Beat 56-Year-Old Asian Man Near Subway

Carl Samson

A new surveillance video shows the suspect accused of beating an Asian man at a subway station in New York City earlier this week. The incident occurred while Teoh Ming Soon, 56, was entering the F train station at East Broadway and Rutgers Street around 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday. For no apparent reason, the male suspect struck Soon in the face and continued to beat him even after he fell down. Soon sustained non-life-threatening head injuries and was brought to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The new surveillance video shows the suspect fleeing the scene and hopping a turnstile at the subway station. He wore a black cap backward, a red bandana over his face, a gray sweater, and carries what appeared to be a jacket and some other clothing, according to the New York Post. Soon, who was heading home from his Chinatown work, barely saw the face of his attacker. “He hit me three times,” he told the New York Daily News, pointing at his injuries. “And the rest, I don’t remember anything after that. I fell down and I don’t know what happened next.”

Soon immigrated to the U.S. from Malaysia 20 years ago. He insists he has no idea why he was attacked, but the rise in anti-Asian violence offers some clues. “I don't know why he attacked me,” Soon told ABC7 News. “Maybe because I’m Asian?” The New York Police Department is investigating the incident as a hate crime. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS or message @NYPDTips. Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image Screenshots via CeFaan Kim (left) and New York Police Department (right)

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Vietnamese Mom Wears 'Not My Problem' Shirt While Doing Charity Work

Asian American Congresswoman Makes History By Wearing Korean Hanbok to Swear In

Three Teens Arrested For Allegedly Kicking Elderly Asian Woman in Disturbing Video

French Chef Cut From Michelin Guide After Saying 'No Chinese Customers Wanted'

Recommended Stories

  • Man describes harrowing, unprovoked attack at subway station

    Police are investigating yet another unprovoked attack on a person of Asian descent, this time in a subway station on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

  • Gerald Kogan, former Florida Supreme Court chief justice and ethics crusader, dies at 87

    Back in the late 1990s, voter fraud in the city of Miami’s election capped a wave of corruption scandals that shattered the public’s trust in local government.

  • Study of 1.6 million people looks at the effects of income on our emotional well-being

    A new study published in the American Psychological Association journal Emotion looks at how a person’s income influences their “self-regard emotions,” aka their pride, confidence, shame, etc. Having a higher income predicted whether people felt more positive self-regard emotions, including confidence, pride and determination. The researchers also looked at a longitudinal study of more than 4,000 Americans over time, and they found that higher income still predicted higher levels of self-regard 10 years after the initial survey, while lower income predicted greater levels of negative self-regard emotions lasting a decade later.

  • The Nasdaq 100 Is Near a Correction. Why It Could Keep Falling.

    Tech stocks are near a correction—and more pain could be on the way, the index’s chart shows. The Nasdaq 100, an index of large-capitalization technology stocks, has fallen about 9% since its all-time high on Feb. 12. Higher interest rates erode the value of future cash flows over time, and many companies in the Nasdaq 100 expect a large bulk of their profits to come farther out into the future than value companies.

  • Grand Seiko Releases 4 New Watches Celebrating Japan’s 24 Seasons

    The watches are known for their beautifully-executed dials with a reverence for Japan's natural scenery.

  • Designer Kelly Wearstler Talks Her New California-Inspired Paint Collection

    The star designer's latest collaboration takes cues from the Golden State's landscape and architecture.

  • Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday. Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection. "The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital," the palace said, using Philip's formal title.

  • Few pro athletes suffer heart disease after mild COVID: study by North American sports leagues

    Medical personnel from MLB and the NBA, along with the National Football League (NFL), National Hockey League (NHL), Major League Soccer (MLS) and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) pooled data from athletes from May through October 2020, as professional sports in North America slowly returned to action after coronavirus-linked lockdowns. The retrospective study, the first of its kind among the six leagues and published by JAMA Cardiology on Thursday, showed that five of 789 athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 during that time were found to have inflammatory heart disease after mandatory "return-to-play" cardiac testing.

  • Denmark to give AstraZeneca vaccine to over-65s

    Denmark's health authority said on Friday it would recommend giving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to everyone aged over 18 after a vaccination study from Scotland showed positive results across all ages. Mirroring a similar approach in many other European Union countries, Denmark had previously only recommended giving the shot to under-65s, saying it would wait until more data on efficacy among the elderly is available. The new recommendation follows the release of a large study from Scotland, which showed a markedly reduced risk of a serious course of illness from COVID-19 across all age groups following vaccination, the agency said.

  • Police in Michigan bought new curtains for the man who displayed KKK flag on window facing their Black neighbors home, report says

    "It's comical. You can afford a Klan flag but you can't afford curtains?" JeDonna Dinges, who saw the flag facing her home, told The Washington Post.

  • 'School of Rock' star Rivkah Reyes on how child fame led to 'raging' addiction

    Rivkah Reyes became famous at age 10 after "School of Rock." The now 28-year-old is getting candid about the pitfalls of child fame in a new interview.

  • U.S. issues warning after Microsoft says China hacked its mail server program

    All federal government agencies have until noon Friday to download the latest software update to block the perpetrator.

  • How Erdogan's Increasingly Erratic Rule in Turkey Presents a Risk to the World

    A Justice and Development Party (AKP) campaign truck, featuring an image of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, sits parked in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Over the past 18 years, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has consolidated more power than any leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of modern Turkey. The president and his Justice and Development Party (AKP) are paying a political price for all this.

  • Do not become complacent, vaccine-rich Chileans warned

    Chilean authorities have warned citizens to keep protecting themselves from the coronavirus despite the country's highly successful vaccination programme amid fears that the end of the Southern Hemisphere summer and return to work and school could bring a fresh spike in cases. Chile's top public health official, Paula Daza, told Reuters in an interview that despite almost 26% of the population now having received a vaccine dose, Chileans should not lower their guard just yet. "Chile has a vaccination strategy under way that is very solid and has reached all corners of our territory and that is very good news," she said.

  • Strategic ways to approach searching for a job

    Roy Cohen, Career Coach, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss tips on how to stand out when looking for a job.

  • Letters to the Editor: What will anti-Asian bigots do if an Asian doctor treats them for COVID?

    Even if the Chinese government bears responsibility for the pandemic, it's racist and nonsensical for people to target Asian Americans.

  • Rights groups urge companies to fight Georgia voting curbs

    Voting rights groups are calling on companies such as Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines to oppose efforts by Republican lawmakers in Georgia to enact sweeping new restrictions on voting access in the battleground state.The organizations, including Black Voters Matter, the New Georgia Project and the Georgia NAACP, launched a campaign this week asking the corporations to take a stand against legislation they say aims to curb turnout from Democratic-leaning Black voters, who were crucial to helping elect Democrat President Joe Biden in the November election and two Democratic senators in a January run-off.A once unthinkable scenario in the traditionally red state.Cliff Albright, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, a group focused on increasing Black Americans' voting access said: "Some of these companies have made beautiful statements for Black Lives Matter. Yet here, in the moment where it matters most, they have been silent."Republicans in Georgia and across the country are using former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud to back state-level voting changes they say are needed to restore election integrity.A bill passed by the Republican-controlled Georgia House on Monday would restrict ballot drop boxes, tighten absentee voting requirements and limit early voting on Sundays, curtailing traditional "Souls to the Polls" voter turnout programs in Black churches.Georgia will likely one of the biggest battlegrounds in the 2022 elections with a U.S. Senate seat and the governor's office on the ballot.

  • U.S. condemns China's Hong Kong moves, working to 'galvanize' action against abuses

    The United States on Friday called China's moves to change the Hong Kong electoral system a direct attack on its autonomy and democratic processes and said Washington was working at "galvanizing collective action" against Chinese rights abuses. Earlier on Friday, Beijing proposed legislation that would tighten its increasingly authoritarian grip on Hong Kong by making changes to the electoral committee that chooses the city's leader, giving it new power to nominate legislative candidates. The measure, set to be approved during a week-long session of China's rubber-stamp parliament, would further marginalize a democratic opposition decimated after Beijing imposed national security legislation following anti-government protests that rocked Hong Kong in 2019.

  • Tech Stocks Escape From Correction Territory, but Rising Rates Keep the Pressure On

    Technology stocks briefly touched “correction” territory on Friday, as the recent decline on the Nasdaq Composite extended beyond 10%. The sector has been pressured by rising interest rates.

  • Harry Dunn's family can bring claim in US against alleged killer and her husband, judge rules

    Harry Dunn's family have been given the go-ahead to proceed with a civil claim for damages against the teenager's alleged killer and her husband in the US. A judge's ruling in the Alexandria district court in Virginia has taken the Dunn family a step closer to a legal showdown with suspect Anne Sacoolas, 18 months on from the 19-year-old's death. Should there be no settlement in the case, the next legal step would be a "deposition", in which Sacoolas and her husband would be forced to provide their account of events outside of court. Mr Dunn's mother, Charlotte Charles, father Tim Dunn and twin brother Niall Dunn, would have the option to attend the deposition. The US Government asserted diplomatic immunity on behalf of 43-year-old Sacoolas following the road crash which killed Mr Dunn outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019. She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, but an extradition request submitted by the Home Office was rejected by the US State Department in January last year. On Wednesday, Judge Thomas Ellis ruled the Dunn family could proceed with their civil claim against both Mr and Mrs Sacoolas - allowing a claim of "vicarious liability" to be brought against the suspect's husband. The Virginia State law of vicarious liability means Mr Sacoolas could be liable for the teenager's death by allowing his wife to use the car which killed him.