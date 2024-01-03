Police release footage of Tucson officer fatally shooting armed man in October

Law enforcement officials released portions of bodycam footage of a Tucson police officer fatally shooting a man with a gun on Oct. 26.

Pima Regional Critical Incident Team, which includes representatives from ten law enforcement agencies in Pima County, investigated the incident and announced its findings in an edited video that included audio of the 911 call, security footage and bodycam footage.

Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 26, Tucson police responded to a 911 call from a residence on West Bilby Road near Sixth Avenue due to reports of a man with a firearm. The caller told police the armed man, later identified as 43-year-old Matthew Salinas, was threatening to end his life. Gunshots were heard in the call.

Surveillance camera footage shows Salinas walking down the street of a neighborhood and "discharging his firearm in the air multiple times" before police arrived.

When officers arrived, Salinas was in the front yard of a home. Before police could establish communication with Salinas, he began "firing multiple rounds," according to a narrator on the video, at which point an officer, later identified as Joshua Camacho, can be seen in both bodycam and surveillance footage striking Salinas with his department-issued rifle.

Before Camacho fired his gun, Camacho is seen on bodycam footage stepping out of his vehicle and telling another officer to "move up slowly" after locating Salinas. Shortly afterward, Salinas is heard firing gunshots and shouting expletives. Camacho then yells "stop" multiple times before shooting at Salinas.

The Tucson Fire Department rendered aid to Salinas, but he was later pronounced dead, according to the narrator. There were no other fatalities or injuries in the incident, according to official reports.

Both the Pima Regional Critical Incident Team and the Tucson Police Department investigated the incident to and Camacho's actions during the shooting, officials said. All findings will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office for review when the investigation is complete, which is standard practice for officer-involved shootings

Officials were still determining if Camacho, an 8-year veteran of the Tucson Police Department, violated any policies due to his use of force during the incident, officials said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tucson police release footage of fatal shooting of Matthew Salinas