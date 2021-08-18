Police release harrowing video of man attacked with a hatchet at NYC bank

Miguel Solorzana was attacked in a Manhattan branch of Chase Bank on Sunday by an unidentified man with a hatchet. (Twitter)

Shocking surveillance video has emerged of a man attacking a bystander with a hatchet at an ARM in New York City.

Miguel Solorzana, 50, was at a branch of Chase Bank in Manhattan’s Financial District on 15 August when he became the victim of the assault, which took place around 5pm.

In the video, a man is seen entering the bank branch. He removes the weapon from his bag, moves over to Mr Solorzana and swings the hatchet at him. Mr Solorzana defends himself against the attack before falling to the floor.

As he fled the scene, the attacker smashed the glass of the ATM before leaving the bank. According to the New York Police Department, the suspect’s bag and hatchet were left at the scene.

“He hit me. In the bank, he hit me,” Mr Solorzana told The New York Daily News in Spanish.

“The whole family is in Mexico,” his friend, identified only as Manny, told the same publication. “I didn’t ask him about what happened, I just wanted to make sure he’s okay.”

He said that Mr Solorzana, a resident of the borough of Queens, required two surgeries following the assault. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he remained there until 17 August.

According to later The New York Post reporting, a man fitting the description of the hatchet attacker was “apprehended” on 17 August. He was taken for an evaluation. No other charges were made.

No arrests have been made in connection to the attack.