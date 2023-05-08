Police release ID’s in North Kansas City shooting that left two dead in warehouse

Police are have released the names of the two people found dead after what they believe was a murder-suicide at a warehouse in North Kansas City last week.

Officers responded just after 10 a.m. Friday to the 1100 block of Fayette Street, where they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds inside the warehouse, police said. They believed a situation surrounding a domestic relationship led to the shooting.

Riley N. O’Laughlin, 27, and John C. Hadley. 36, have been identified as the two people who both died from their injuries at the hospital, police said.

On April 22, O’Laughlin reported to police that she had been kidnapped from 1122 Fayette St.

The shooting remains under investigation.