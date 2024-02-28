Police release identify of deceased Sparta Township woman

Feb. 28—SPARTA TOWNSHIP — The woman found deceased at her Sparta Township home around midday Monday has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police as 23-year-old Rebekah A. Byler.

Byler's death is being investigated as a homicide, though no official ruling on either the manner or cause of death had been made as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

An autopsy on Byler's remains, which began Tuesday afternoon, still was going on that evening in Erie. Dr. Eric Vey, a forensic pathologist, was conducting the autopsy.

State police were called to the home, located in the 21000 block of Fish Flats Road in Sparta Township, at 12:26 p.m. Monday.

Byler was found by a relative and a family friend who had arrived at residence, which is about 4 miles south of the borough of Spartansburg in northeastern Crawford County.

Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo and Crawford County Coroner Eric Coston confirmed Byler was found deceased in the living room area of the home. Byler's two young children, who were in the home as well, weren't injured.

Details regarding the circumstances surrounding the woman's death had not been released as of Tuesday night.

State police were working on all available leads, but were seeking assistance from the public as well.

Authorities were interested in the time frame of 8:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday as that was when Byler and the two children were at the home alone.

Anyone with information about suspicious persons, vehicles or activity in the area of Fish Flats Road, as well as other areas of northeastern Crawford County, should contact the state police's Corry barracks at (814) 663-2043.

DiGiacomo commended the number of state police troopers and other law enforcement who have been investigating and working on the case.

"We are just aggressively following up on leads," Lt. Mark Weindorf, crime section supervisor for Pennsylvania State Police Troop E in Lawrence Park Township, said Tuesday morning. "We don't have any suspects or much else at this time."

