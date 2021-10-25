Police release the identify of suspect, murder weapon used in Edgefield County homicide

Oct. 25—A suspect has been named and additional details have been released following the discovery of a dead body in Edgefield County.

Austin Hunter Randolph, 29, was arrested in connection to the homicide, according to an incident report obtained from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. Jason Ramey confirmed Randolph is in custody at the Edgefield County detention center.

The dead body, later identified as 32-year-old Brandi Kay Bearden, was found near Red Oak Grove Road and S.C. Highway 23 in Edgefield County on Sunday, according to Edgefield County Coroner David Burnett.

Just before the discovery of Bearden's body, an officer was dispatched to a location a short distance away from where the body was found, in reference to a stolen firearm, according to an incident report obtained from the Edgefield County Sheriff's Office.

On the homicide report, a bolt action rifle is listed as a weapon.

Bearden had "a wound on her leg and face" when she was found by police, according to the report.

Police did not confirm a relationship between the suspect and the victim.

