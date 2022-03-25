Police release identity of Columbus hostage taker, suspect to appear in court

Police have identified a man accused of taking a woman hostage in an 18-hour standoff that began late Wednesday evening near Wynnton Road in Columbus.

Jeffrey Watkins, 48, is charged with false imprisonment and as a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. More charges could follow, the Columbus Police Department announced in a press release.

Around 11 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a domestic dispute at apartment 4E in Park Place Apartments on 1831 Wynnton Road.

The Columbus Police Department responds to a standoff at Park Place Apartments in Midtown on March 24, 2022, in Columbus, Ga.

Watkins, armed with a handgun, refused to make contact with police upon their arrival.

According to a family member on the scene, there were cameras in the apartment that helped police survey the situation. The family member described seeing Watkins hold a gun to a woman’s head.

The woman held hostage was not identified by name but Columbus police chief Freddie Blackmon said they were “in a relationship.”

The Columbus Police Department’s SWAT unit and crisis negotiators responded to the scene and blocked off the 1800 block on Wynnton Road from Munro Avenue to Buena Vista Road.

Around 11:18 a.m. Thursday, Watkins released the hostage but remained barricaded inside the apartment with a weapon.

After several hours of negotiations, he gave himself up and police took him into custody without injury at 5:45 p.m.

Surrounding apartments were evacuated until they were cleared to return at 5:55 p.m.

Watkins is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on Friday at 2 p.m.