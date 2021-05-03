Police release identity of mother shot to death inside her home

May 3—ANDERSON — The identity of a 33-year-old mother shot to death inside her Anderson residence has been released by authorities.

Sharmice Boyd, who lives in the 1500 block of Walton Street, was found shot multiple times near her front door, according to a press release from the Anderson Police Department. Her three children were home at the time of the shooting.

"Preliminary indications show that Dmicah Beard confronted Sharmice Boyd at her residence while he was attempting to locate a family member," the press release states. "The shooting happened inside the residence where the victim's three children were also present."

Boyd was taken to a local Anderson hospital for treatment, but did not survive, according to police.

Beard, 29, of Marion was located in the 1800 block of Nichol Avenue and taken into custody by Anderson police. He was charged with murder and Level 6 felony criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon.

