Police release image of man fatally stabbed in Queens apartment, neighbor smelled decomposing body

A photo of the man killed in a gruesome Queens stabbing last month was released Monday after leads on an attacker dried up, police said.

Jason Brady, 46, was found in an apartment on Jamaica Ave. near 77 St. in Woodhaven June 29 after a neighbor complained to the landlord of a foul odor.

Responding officers found Brady’s decomposing body under a couch in the second-floor apartment. He’d been stabbed multiple times to the neck and back, and had been dead for at least a couple of weeks before his body was discovered, cops said.

Anyone with information on the slaying is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.