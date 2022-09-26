Police release image of person of interest in murder of 13-year-old found along trail in DeKalb
DeKalb County police have released a photo of a person wanted for questioning in the murder of a 13-year-old boy found dead in Lithonia last week.
DeKalb Police responded to reports of a person found dead near Lithonia Park on Sept. 19. A mother and daughter walking the trails told police they found the body of Jamiren Crosby, who had last been seen a few days earlier.
Crosby was shot to death, police said.
On Monday, police released an image of a person of interest and asked anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
The image shows what appears to be a young man in a gray sweatshirt with orange armbands.