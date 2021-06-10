UPDATE: Police release image of persons of interest in Carlisle shooting

Jun. 10—UPDATE: Indiana State Police have released an image of two persons of interest in the early morning shooting death of a Shelburn teen.

Putnamville ISP detectives are requesting public assistance in identifying and locating two males. Gunfire occurred about midnight in Carlisle in southern Sullivan County.

Mezmariah L. Wilson, 15, was struck by a bullet and later died at an Indianapolis hospital.

Anyone with information that may help detectives identify these two individuals are asked to contact the Putnamville State Police Post by calling 800-225-8576 or 765-653-4114.

Original Post 8:02 a.m. June 10, 2021

CARLISLE — A Shelburn teenager has died of a gunshot wound following an overnight incident in Sullivan County.

Police said Mezmariah L. Wilson, 15, was taken from the scene to Sullivan County Community Hospital, then airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital where she died of injuries from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Indiana State Police said a 911 call about midnight reported multiple gunshots fired at the intersection of West Lewis and North Ledgerwood streets in Carlisle.

The preliminary investigation shows a large gathering of two separate groups at the intersection of West Lewis and North Ledgerwood streets, where it was believed that an altercation was going to occur. Police said an individual pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots in the direction of the opposing group, resulting in Wilson being struck by gunfire.

Upon police arrival to the scene, they located Wilson and immediately rendered medical aid.

ISP is continuing the criminal investigation, and said the shooting is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

ISP Sgt. Matt Ames said no arrest had been made as of 8 a.m.

Assisting agencies are Sullivan County Sheriff's Department, Knox County Sheriff's Department, Sullivan City Police Department and Southwest School Corporation Police Department.