Police release image of suspect accused of slashing Asian man in Brooklyn subway racial attack

New York police have released an image of the suspect from a subway slashing attack that involved an Asian victim earlier this week.

The recent incident, which reportedly saw the suspect make an anti-Asian remark, is now considered by the authorities as a hate crime. The assault occurred near York Street station in Brooklyn at around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the victim first got into an altercation with three children at East Broadway station at around 2:55 p.m. He then boarded the Brooklyn-bound F train, where the suspect reportedly began arguing with him.

Both men used racial slurs, according to the authorities. As the train approached York Street, the suspect reportedly slashed the victim in the chest and neck with a knife.

More from NextShark: Video of Minnesota high school students mocking Asian accents, performing Nazi salute draws condemnation

The suspect managed to escape at York Street, according to reports. EMS rushed the victim to NYU Langone Health-Cobble Hill for treatment. He was in stable condition at the time and is now recovering.

Thursday’s surveillance image shows a man with a black long-sleeved shirt, mustard-colored pants and a dark-colored bag. Police believe he is around 25 years old.

More from NextShark: Increasing population of low-income Asian Americans in New York suburbs are met with lack of services

The New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Unit is investigating the incident. The suspect remains at large, and anyone with information about him or his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Featured Image via New York Police Department

More from NextShark: Minnesota Couple Finds 'F***ing Ch*nks' Note on Door After Returning Home

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

‘Heartbroken’ Olivia Rodrigo condemns Texas elementary school shooting during LA performance