Police release image of suspect in man’s deadly stabbing in front of his Gwinnett home

Gwinnett police have released an image of a suspect connected to the deadly stabbing of a man in his front yard.

Matthew Jones, 44, was found Labor Day in front of his home on Ridge Oak Drive in Suwanee. Gwinnett County police have not identified a motive.

On Wednesday, police released a new image of the suspect. In the surveillance camera, a man is seen walking towards the home then walking away from the scene.

He is wearing a black hoodie with a reflective strip, black pants and white shoes. Police say the man also had a two-strap backpack with him.

Jones lived in the home with his parents. Family told Channel 2 Action News that he attended North Metro Baptist Church and worked at Kroger, where he often shared Bible verses to encourage co-workers.

He also loved golf, the Atlanta Braves, the Florida Gators and hiking in the mountains.

“We’re all at a loss as to how this could happen to him,” Jones’ sister Kim Bauman said. “It seems random because we have no idea who could have done this or why – what the motive would be.”

Police are working to get more footage of the suspect. They are asking anyone who may have seen him in the area to contact the Homicide Unit at 770-513-5300.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477.

