Police release images of 3 persons of interest in shooting that hurt 4 near GSU

Atlanta police have released surveillance photos of three persons of interest in a quadruple shooting that left four people injured at a gas station near the Georgia State University campus.

Four people, including two 18-year-old students, were shot at a RaceTrac near John Wesley Dobbs and Courtland Street in downtown Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Three of the victims are now stable but one remains in critical condition. Police have not identified the victims.

Police said Wednesday that the shooting stemmed from a fight between three people who then started shooting at each other.

Police said that the four people who were injured were not involved in the shooting and were just innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire.

Atlanta police have released video of a man in a purple hoodie who they said brought a gun to the gas station and later disposed of the gun and the purple hoodie he was wearing.

Police believe two other people returned fire after the man in the purple hoodie started shooting. Police are also trying to identify them. Surveillance video shows them running from the scene.



