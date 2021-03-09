Police Release Images of Armed Robber Who Attacked Two People with Knife in NYC

Local authorities are on the lookout for a still-unidentified man linked to two robberies and attacks in New York City on the night of Feb. 28.The NYPD released images of the suspect to the public in order to identify and locate him. They plan on bringing him in for questioning.According to the police department, the man first brandished a knife to rob valuables from a 51-year-old male victim in front of 584 Broadway at around 9:20 p.m. The man left his victim uninjured then fled on foot northbound on Broadway towards East Houston Street.The same man is also allegedly involved in a separate incident on a staircase of the Bleecker Street "6" train subway station at around 9:25 p.m. that same night.

He reportedly used the knife to threaten a 21-year-old male victim to give up valuables. While nothing was stolen from the victim as he resisted the robbery attempt, the victim sustained a cut on his hand in the struggle. The offender was able to flee the scene on foot southbound on Lafayette Street.The victim, who received treatment from the EMS at the scene following the attack, was able to capture video footage of the man and uploaded images and a video on Instagram.

Instagram user thee.alan shared how he was almost "killed" in the incident and described what happened. “I was getting out of work about to head into the train station. As I’m going down the stairs, I feel someone grab on my jacket sleeve/arm,” he wrote. He described the attacker as a man around 5 feet 10 inches tall and 20-28 years old carrying a kitchen knife that was about a foot long. “I’m thinking it’s clipped. That’s it. I am dead. I'm about to end up like those people in the train slashed and stabbed to death,” thee.alan continued. He then went on to reveal how he managed to escape his attacker by fighting him off and then running to make it out alive. The victim chased after the suspect, pulling out his phone to record the incident. “As I’m chasing him I realize I get a little too close to him I’m thinking what if he turns and start chasing me. So I took some steps back, he made a turn and i lost him from there," he wrote. "I don’t know if it was his first time doing this or he didn’t think I’d react like that. All I could do is Thank God.“ The NYPD is urging anyone with information about the individual's identity to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. Feature Image via the NYPD

