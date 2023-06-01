Police release images of car in connection with Over-the-Rhine shooting

The vehicle police say was used in shooting that left 3 children and an adult hospitalized Wednesday.

Police are searching for a 2017 black Hyundai Sonata in connection with the shooting that left four people wounded in Over-the-Rhine on Wednesday.

The Cincinnati Police Department said the vehicle was used in the offense and has tinted windows, dark rims and possibly a broken rear passenger window.

Police released images of the vehicle Thursday morning. A weapon capable of firing rifle rounds can be seen being stuck out of the window of the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this car is being asked to call 513-352-3505 to speak to investigators.

Three children ages 10, 14 and 15 along with a man in his 20s were shot near McMicken Avenue and Lang Street.

Approximately 59 pieces of evidence were marked at the crime scene. A majority of them were shell casings, police said.

Investigators said all the victims are expected to survive. No arrests have been announced. Investigators have not revealed any details about a possible motive or target in the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Over-the-Rhine shooting: Police seek 2017 black Hyundai Sonata