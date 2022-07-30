Police release images of suspect accused of vandalism at Chevy Chase businesses

Lexington police have released images of a man who they say was involved in vandalism at several businesses in Chevy Chase this week.

Police said the vandalism occurred between midnight and 1 a.m. Monday. Earlier this week, they asked businesses in the area to check their surveillance footage.

In images released by police Friday, a man appears to be picking up a table outside The Beer Trappe, which is on Euclid Avenue.

Lexington police released images of a suspect who they said was involved in vandalizing businesses in Chevy Chase.

The Beer Trappe said in a Facebook post about the incident that a man “not only destroyed our front window but also damaged property at Chevy Chase Inn, Bear & The Butcher and Oram Flowers on Sunday night.”

Chevy Chase Inn also reported the damage, posting on its Facebook page: ”Lexington, we apologize that Chevy Chase Inn is not open in the middle of the night. With that being said, we appreciate anyone who loves their favorite dive bar so much that they would throw a table through the window because a night in CCI is truly that much fun!!!

“Unfortunately, this is a special window making it extremely expensive to replace. Want to help out Lexington’s oldest bar? Come have a drink and a laugh with us this week!”

Police asked that anyone with information call them at (859) 258-3600 or submit an anonymous tip to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or visiting bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be submitted through the P3 tips app at P3tips.com.