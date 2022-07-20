Police release images of suspect in deadly shooting near Bronx Criminal Court

Police on Tuesday released images of a suspect in the shooting death of a man killed a block from Bronx Criminal Court.

James Thrower, 31, got into a fight with his assailant at the corner of Teller Ave. and E. 162 St. in Grand Concourse Friday just before midnight, cops said.

The man pulled out a gun and shot Thrower multiple times, police said.

Police responding to an alert from the city’s ShotSpotter system found the mortally wounded man at the intersection. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital but he could not be saved.

Thrower lived in the Rochdale neighborhood of Queens, cops said.

The shooter is described as a man in his 30s, about 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.