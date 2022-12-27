Police release information about hourslong SWAT standoff in Pueblo Saturday

Police arrested eight people Saturday over the course of a five-hour standoff involving the Pueblo SWAT team.

Officers were initially dispatched in response to a robbery at a business located on the 4000 block of W. Northern Ave. Police say parties in a white SUV had taken a purse from a woman in the parking lot after brushing her leg with the vehicle.

Police say the two suspects, a man and a woman, matched the description of suspects involved in another robbery at another business on Friday. Those suspects were also driving a white Mazda SUV, according to police.

Police identified the two suspects and also determined that the white Mazda was a stolen vehicle, they said in a news release. The Chieftain is not naming the suspects because it does not plan to follow their criminal cases to completion.

Officers observed a white Mazda matching the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of the Casa Del Sol apartments on the 1700 block of Constitution Road. Officers took the woman into custody, but the man ran inside an apartment.

A search warrant was authored for the apartment and the Pueblo Police SWAT team was activated.Over the course of a five-hour standoff, 14 people came out of the apartment, six of whichhad warrants for their arrest for unrelated incidents. Police also detained the man suspected to be involved in the robberies.

After the search of the apartment was executed, officers allegedly seized two handguns.Suspected stolen merchandise was located in the apartment and also in the stolen Mazda.

