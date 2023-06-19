Police release information on what led to shooting that injured 5 at DeKalb Co. nightclub

Investigators have released information about what they think led up to a mass shooting outside a club in Decatur early Sunday morning.

Officers said people leaving Bravo 56 started fighting and it escalated to gunfire.

By 10:00 pm Sunday night, police had not made any arrests.

No one died, but police say five people were hurt. Sunday night, officers said the victims were still in the hospital in stable condition.

Some people recorded videos of the chaos as they ran for cover.

In the video, you can hear rapid gunfire.

Women were seen running for cover, asking how they get outside.

Tequilla Josephine was in the crowd.

She was there working as a podcaster speaking to artists scheduled to perform.

“Nobody knew what to do, where to go, or where the shooter was,” Josephine said. “Are they going to come in through the back, around the side?”

It happened around 3:00 am Sunday at Bravo 56, an event lounge on Glenwood Rd. in Decatur.

“I thought about my children. I thought about my family,” Josephine said. “You think about your life. I was in a moment of shock. So, I really didn’t know what to do. I literally just backed up against the wall.”

Officers arrived at the club at 3:10 am. They found five people shot.

Bravo 56 is an event center and performance lounge that was formerly called Cosmo Premier Lounge. It is located in a strip mall next to a flea market.

Two security guards were shot inside the lounge in October 2022.

One of them, Erick McKenzie, died.

Investigators say Dion Watkins, 23, and Quincy Tyler Walker, 26, were the two men who got into an argument inside the club and were being evicted by two guards in October 2022.

Both Watkins and Walker are being charged with murder and aggravated assault in that case.

Sunday’s mass shooting brings the total to seven people shot at the event space in eight months.

“You can never really get ready,” Josephine said. “I do encourage practice. I do encourage education on that.”

