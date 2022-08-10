Police release last known image of California teen Kiely Rodni, who has been missing since August 6

Kiely Rodni, 16 (left), is missing from Truckee, California. Her car, a Honda CRV with the California plates"8YUR127," is also missing. Placer County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

Police released a new photo showing missing Kiely Rodni, 16, in the hours before her disappearance.

Rodni was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, in the early hours of August 6.

Police are treating her disappearance as a possible abduction.

Police released a new image showing a California teen just hours before she went missing over the weekend.

Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party in the early hours of August 6, near a campground in Truckee, California.

Late Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office posted the last known image of Rodni, showing her inside a local business around 6:08 p.m. the day before she dissapeared.

Rodni is seen wearing a black spaghetti strap top and green Dickies pants in the surveillance still.

Police first announced Rodni's disappearance Saturday evening. They later said they suspected the teen may have been the victim of an abduction because her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV with the license plate "8YUR127," was also missing.

On Sunday evening, the Placer County Sheriff's Office posted a video to its Facebook page in which Rodni's mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, made a tearful plea for information about her daughter's disappearance.

Police released this photo on Tuesday showing Rodni on August 5, just a few hours before her disappearance. Placer County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

"We just want her home. We're so scared, and we miss her so much, and we love her so much," Rodni-Nieman said.

Rodni's friend, Sami Smith, told CBS Sacramento that she was with Rodni for most of the party and said Rodni was planning on spending the night at the nearby Prosser Family Campground.

"I know that she wasn't in the right mindset or state to drive. And if she were to have driven, she wouldn't have made it far," Smith told CBS Sacramento. "So my concern is that somebody might have offered to drive her home and then didn't take her home."

On Wednesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said it continued to search for Rodni with the help of partner agencies.

"Numerous resources and agencies have responded to help locate Kiely over the past several days. Detectives and searchers from across the state continue to search the area in and around the campground, as the only lead they have is Kiely's last known location before she went missing. Marine units from the Placer County Sheriff's Office, Nevada County Sheriff's Office, and Washoe County Sheriff's Office conducted water searches yesterday. Helicopter from the California Highway Patrol and the Placer County Sheriff's Office continued to do aerial searches for Kiely and her vehicle," the statement read.

Story continues

Insider reached out to the sheriff's office for an update on the case on Wednesday, but did not immediately receive a response.

Anyone with information on Rodni's disappearance is being asked to submit tips to sheriff_tahoeinvesttips@placer.ca.gov or to call 530-581-6320, Option 7.

Read the original article on Insider