Police release Michigan State University gunman's note: 'Why do people hate me?'

Anthony McRae was tired of being "rejected" and described himself as a "loner" and "outsider" in a two-page note he was carrying when he went on a shooting rampage at Michigan State University.

Police released the note — with portions redacted — Friday morning.

"I am a person," he wrote. "Why do people hate me?"

McRae also claimed he was working with a group of shooters that would also target places in New Jersey and Colorado Springs. Police said they found no evidence of that.

Police said McRae fatally shot three MSU students — two in Berkey Hall, an academic building, and one at the student Union. Killed in the attacks were Brian Fraser, 20, of Grosse Pointe, Alexandria Verner, 20, of Clawson and Arielle Anderson, 19, of Harper Woods. Five other students were critically wounded. Three have been discharged from the hospital and two remain hospitalized, according to the latest update from Sparrow Hospital.

Memorials remain outside of the MSU Union on Monday, February 20, 2023, following a mass shooting that occurred last week on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing.

McRae was found by police several miles away from MSU campus by police. He had two guns, multiple magazines of ammunition and a two-page note on him. When police started to interact with him, McRae shot himself. A review of body cameras worn by police showed McRae did not speak before shooting himself, police said in the days following the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting, police said that the note McRae had on him had a list of businesses on it, including a Meijer warehouse where he had worked at some point. Other places were businesses where he had been asked to leave, as well as a local church and a school district in New Jersey.

Police also said at the time that McRae may have felt slighted by people and businesses and that could have led to a possible motive.

After the shooting, McRae's family said he had had a hard time after his mother's death. He “got a little bitter” and was acting differently, said his father, Michael McRae. He said he tried to encourage his son to get a job, hang out with him, “get out the room and get some air.”

He said he had asked his son whether he needed help, but he would say he didn’t need any.

“You do the best you can to raise kids. You do your job as a good dad, good mom. And you do all you can for them and you love them, but when they leave the house and leave out that door, you don’t know what they’re thinking about, what they’re going to do," Michael McRae said. "Nobody can get in nobody’s brain but Jesus.”

Questions have lingered regarding McRae's mental health and any relevance it could have had to the shooting at MSU.

“In hindsight, judging what mental illness somebody has is very difficult without some type of formal diagnosis,” Michigan State University interim Deputy Police Chief Chris Rozman said in the days following the shooting. “Obviously, in this case, there appears to be indications that that may be the case. It’s going to be difficult to confirm that but I think that’s a question we have as well.”

The night of the MSU shooting wasn't the first time police had interacted with McRae. Police arrested him in 2019 on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. It's a felony, with a possible punishment of up to five years in prison.

But McRae's lawyer would argue that police had no cause to detain his client, arguing the arrest resulted from an unconstitutional stop and frisk. McRae was required to forfeit the Ruger LCP .380 pistol and not own or possess any firearms as conditions of his plea and probation. But the plea did not preclude him from owning guns after he was discharged from probation.

