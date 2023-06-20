Police release more details on fatal shootout involving DPS trooper, Phoenix police

Phoenix police section off the area where a man shot at and injured a DPS trooper 21st Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix, on June 19, 2023.

A man who died after he shot a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety on Monday in central Phoenix also shot at two police officers who tried to stop him from fleeing the scene, according to Phoenix police.

The DPS trooper and one of the officers were taken to the hospital but were released by Monday night, police said. The other officer was not injured.

Police did not release the identity of the man who shot at them.

Police said at about 11:30 a.m. the DPS trooper was doing a routine traffic stop near 21st Avenue and Thomas Road when the driver of the car started shooting as the trooper walked toward the vehicle. The trooper was struck by gunfire, and the man drove off.

The trooper was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

As the man drove away, Phoenix police responded to assist DPS in looking for him. An officer spotted the car briefly stopping at a home near 27th Avenue and Garfield Street and then taking off again.

The car continued driving and stopped near 35th Drive and Holly Street. The officer told the driver to get out of the car, but the suspect began shooting at the officer, police said. The officer shot back at the driver with a rifle, and the suspect then drove off.

As the man drove north on 36th Avenue, he saw another police car stopped on Encanto Boulevard and began shooting at the vehicle, which had an officer inside, police said. The officer’s car was struck by gunfire on the front quarter panel and the front windshield.

The officer had minor injuries and was also taken to a hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department.

The suspect continued driving north on 36th Avenue until he reached a dead end near Lewis Avenue and crashed into a wall.

Police found the man dead inside the car with a gunshot wound. Police did not disclose whether the wound was self-inflicted or caused by the officer who shot at him with a rifle.

Reach breaking news reporter Laura Daniella Sepulveda at laura.sepulveda@gannett.com or on Twitter @lauradaniella_s.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix police release details on fatal shootout that hurt DPS trooper