Police release more details on Hopewell Street suicide

Oct. 15—In the hours before his death, 19-year-old Juan Emanuel Vazquez-Salas attended a party in Santa Fe with his girlfriend, where he became intoxicated. They couple argued after they returned home to an apartment on Hopewell Street, police say, and Vazquez-Salas' girlfriend asked him to leave.

Vazquez-Salas was found dead shortly after 5 a.m. June 4 in the parking lot of Las Palomas Apartments with a single gunshot wound to his head.

Santa Fe police found no firearm at the scene and initially classified the death as a homicide, but announced Thursday that after further investigation, they determined Vazquez-Salas likely took his own life.

A news release the department issued early Friday morning provides new details on the incident.

After his girlfriend asked him to leave the apartment, the statement says, Vazquez-Salas stayed outside the building and made several attempts to speak with her. He then began sending her text messages, threatening to kill himself with a handgun.

He sent her photos of a firearm in his hand.

Capt. Aaron Ortiz said at least three other people were in the apartment when the young man's girlfriend asked him to leave.

Police believe Vazquez-Salas' gun was stolen from the scene by an "unknown person or persons" after his death, Ortiz added.

The New Mexican previously reported the state Office of the Medical Investigator had classified the death as a homicide. Ortiz said Friday, however, that while OMI confirmed the cause of Vazquez-Salas' death was a gunshot wound, the agency did not determine a manner of death. Police had classified the incident as a potential homicide due to the lack of a weapon at the scene, he said.

Police initially identified the shooting victim as Juan Emmanuel Vazquez-Salas. However, on Friday, Ortiz said the proper spelling of his name is Juan Emanuel Vazquez-Salas.