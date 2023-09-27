Police release more information about I-85 crash that injured moped driver

A moped driver who was critically injured in a wreck on I-85 wrecked into a pickup truck as he was changing lanes, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Michael Shad Eller, 33, of Lenoir was driving north on I-85 near exit 14 at about 3:25 a.m. Monday when he changed lanes and struck the side of a Chevy pickup truck driven by Terrance Ragin, 44, of Summerton, South Carolina, according to police.

Eller was taken to Atrium Health in Charlotte. He was still alive Tuesday, but his condition was not released, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information about the wreck to contact the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Police release more information about crash that injured moped driver