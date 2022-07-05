Police release name of 42-year-old Lansing man killed in shooting near Rotary Park

LANSING — Police have released the name of a 42-year-old Lansing man who was shot and killed early Sunday near Rotary Park.

Richard Simmons, 42, was found dead at 3:05 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of City Market Drive in Lansing, according to a press release.

Two other people, a 37-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, both arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds while police were on City Market Drive investigating Simmons' death, according to the release. Both were shot multiple times, but are expected to survive.

Police did not identify the two people who were wounded or say how they were connected to the victim.

Police believe an altercation may have taken place prior to the shooting, according to a news release.

An individual was detained Sunday, according to the news release. Lansing Police Public Information Director Jordan Gulkis declined to say Tuesday whether the person was still in custody or had been charged.

Simmons' death was Lansing's ninth homicide of the year, far behind the record-setting year of homicides in 2021. At this time last year, Lansing had just seen its 17th homicide.

Another man was killed early Sunday in a hit-and-run crash that police said they believe was intentional. Investigators classified the 30-year-old man's death as a homicide. Lansing police have not released the name of the victim.

