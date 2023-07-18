Police release name of homeless woman killed crossing Atlanta Highway

Athens-Clarke police on Tuesday released the name of a woman killed while crossing Atlanta Highway as 36-year-old Jetsenia Gissel Rosado.

Rosado was killed about 9:35 p.m. Friday, July 14, as she crossed the highway near Old Monroe Road in west Athens, according to police. She lived in a homeless camp near that area.

Athens-Clarke County Coroner said Rosado moved to Athens from Florida, but that her family resides in Puerto Rico.

Police Lt. Jody Thompson said Tuesday that police are still investigating some aspects as to what led Rosado to cross the highway that evening.

She was hit by a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by a 36-year-old Covington man, who is not expected to be charged in the death.

The death is the 10th this year attributed to a vehicle crash.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Athens-Clarke police release name of homeless woman killed on highway