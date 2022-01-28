Police release name of homicide victim

Jan. 27—HIGH POINT — A 49-year-old man from High Point was identified by police Thursday as the person who was found killed Wednesday morning at an intersection in the northeast section of the city.

Police also are asking for help figuring out where the man had been in his final hours.

John Chevonne Boone's body was found about 10:30 a.m. at Lakewood and Futrelle drives near the former Oak Hollow Mall, a High Point Police Department press release said. At the time of his death, Boone was wearing light brown Timberland boots, gray pants, a gray jacket and a neon orange knitted cap and had a backpack.

The press release didn't indicate a cause of death, but a police incident report said Boone had been shot.

The press release said Boone was transient and was known to panhandle, frequenting the N. Main Street corridor. Boone was hearing-impaired and nonverbal in his communication.

Investigators are asking for the public's help to determine where Boone was from 7 p.m. Tuesday until his body was discovered. Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app from their app stores and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

Boone's death was the second homicide recorded this year in the city of High Point. Kevin Trystan-Chance Robinson, 20, of High Point,was shot and killed Jan. 19 in a car outside a west High Point apartment complex on Shadow Valley Road.

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul