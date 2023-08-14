Police release name of man found dead in Grand River Saturday night

DELHI TWP. — Police have identified a man found dead in the Grand River near Burchfield Park late Saturday as Jeffrey Lynn-Ellis Spade, 30.

Police are awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death because there were no obvious signs of trauma to Spade's body, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said in a release.

Deputies were called to the park shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday regarding a "suspicious situation" and were told by a group of kayakers that a Lansing man was missing from their group.

The Capital Area Dive Team searched the area, and the missing man's body was found in the river, south of the park.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8202.

