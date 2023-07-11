Police release name of man found dead in Red Cedar River in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TWP. — Police have identified a man found dead in the Red Cedar River Saturday as Christopher Douglas Norton, 51, of Lansing.

Police said they received a report of a missing kayaker shortly after 9 p.m. Friday and searched an area of the river several times, employing K-9 teams and a drone.

Another kayaker discovered a body in the river on Saturday evening, and the body was determined to be that of Norton, Meridian Township police said in a Tuesday evening news release. The circumstances surrounding Norton’s death remained under investigation, they said.

The Mason Police Department, Lansing Police Department, Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and Eaton County Sheriff's Office were among the assisting agencies.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Ed Besonen of the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or besonen@meridian.mi.us.

They also can submit an anonymous tip through the township police department's social media sites.

