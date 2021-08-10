Police release name of man killed in shooting Thursday in Renville

Aug. 10—RENVILLE — A 31-year-old Renville man has been identified as the man killed in a shooting Thursday in Renville.

Pablo Eliazar Gutierrez was pronounced dead of an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Renville Police Department.

A 26-year-old Renville man is in custody for the shooting death but has not yet appeared in court. The West Central Tribune does not typically name suspects until they have been formally charged.

According to a news release from the Renville Police Department, the shooting happened at approximately 10:14 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Main Street North in Renville. When law enforcement arrived following a 911 call reporting the shooting, they found a male, later identified as Gutierrez, with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported by ambulance to the Renville County West School District ballfield to meet a North Air Care helicopter.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, the release said, but he was pronounced dead.

According to an earlier news release about the shooting, the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office was to conduct an autopsy.

That release also said it is believed the two men knew each other. The shooting is believed to be an isolated even, and law enforcement does not believe the public is in any danger.

The case is being investigated by the Renville Police Department, Renville County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Agencies responding to the scene also included the Olivia Police Department, Hector Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Specialized Medical Response Unit, Olivia Ambulance Service, Renville Fire Department and North Air Care.