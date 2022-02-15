Police release name of man shot and killed Monday at Lansing residence

LANSING – Police have identified a man who was shot and killed Monday morning in Lansing as Arthur Artavius Newcombe.

Newcombe, 43, died at a hospital a few hours after Lansing police found him with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of East Mount Hope Avenue.

Police said the shooting happened at a home in the 2000 block of Teel Avenue, where a 42-year-old woman was arrested and taken to the city lockup. The shooting stemmed from a domestic issue, they said.

Investigators were continuing to gather evidence, and no charges had been issued as of Tuesday afternoon, Lansing police said in a news release.

Officers were sent to the East Mount Hope address shortly before 8 a.m. Monday for a man with a gunshot wound. They administered first aid until Lansing Fire Department paramedics arrived and took Newcombe to a hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Lansing police at 483-4600.

