Police release name of man whose body was found Sunday in downtown Fayetteville

The death of a man whose body was found lying in a grassy area in downtown Fayetteville early Sunday does not appear to be suspicious, police said Monday.

The body of Isaac Bass, 30, of New York, was discovered about 3:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Franklin Street. Police and emergency services were called out on a report of an unknown man lying in the grass, a news release said.

Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

