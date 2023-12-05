UPDATE: Police release name of Middlebury man killed in Toll Road crash

Dec. 4—This article has been updated with the name of the driver.

BREMEN — The driver from a fatal crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday has been identified as Mauro Cesar Amaya Reyes, 18, of Middlebury.

At about 5:58 a.m., Elkhart County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a wooded area near the C.R. 10 overpass for the Toll Road, according to an Indiana State Police news release. When deputies arrived, they discovered a dark blue 2021 Dodge Ram in the trees that appeared to have come from the Toll Road, prompting a response from ISP troopers.

"Preliminary investigation by Trooper Matt Henson indicates that the Dodge was traveling westbound on the Toll Road when it ran off the north side of the roadway, crashing through the guardrail near mile marker 87.7," the release stated. "The Dodge then rolled, coming to a rest in the wooded area where it was found. The driver, an 18-year-old man from Middlebury was ejected during the crash and pronounced deceased at the scene."

Excessive speed and alcohol are suspected to be factors in the crash, and a seatbelt is not believed to have been used at the time of the crash, the release added.

The right lane of the Toll Road was closed for crash investigation but reopened at approximately 9 a.m.

Cleveland Township Fire and EMS, the Elkhart County Coroners Office, Toms 24 Hour Towing, and ITRCC Maintenance also provided assistance.