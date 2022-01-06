Police release name of shooting victim

Jan. 6—Glynn County police released the name of the man killed in the Dec. 26 shooting at Selden Park.

The victim was 18-year-old Amondrick Tijuane Roberts.

Police said Roberts was shot when gunfire broke out during a dispute among numerous people at around 8:15 p.m. at the county park on U.S. 341 near the Brunswick city limits.

County and city police responding to reports of gunfire at the park found Roberts with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he died despite life-saving efforts, police said.

A second man arrived later at the hospital via private vehicle with a gunshot wound from the Selden Park incident, police said. His name was not released.

No arrests have been announced in connection with the shootings, which police are still investigating.

Police declined to release the name of Roberts citing the ongoing investigation.

The name was disclosed Wednesday afternoon, several hours after The News submitted a public records request for the victim's identity.

"Glynn County police offer their condolences to the family and ask all to respect their privacy in this trying time," police said in Wednesday's statement.

Through the course of the investigation, police said they learned witnesses recorded the shooting with cellphone video and photos. Police are requesting those with video or photos to submit them to them to investigators, which can be done anonymously by going to: https://glynncountypdga.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/seldon_park_shooting.

"After clicking on the link, the system will ask you to provide a cellular phone number," a police statement reads. "If you remove the blue check for 'provide information,' your personal information will not be recorded. The cellphone number is only needed to send you a text message with a secure direct link."

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or the lead investigator at 912-554- 7817.