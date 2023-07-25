Police release name of suspect accused of stealing truck with baby, dropping child off in Dorchester

Boston police have released the name of the suspect who is accused of stealing a truck with a baby inside before dropping the infant off at a Dorchester intersection earlier this month.

Cristofanes Mendes, 33, of Boston is wanted for reckless endangerment of a child, larceny of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in relation to a kidnapping incident.

Officers responded to the intersection of Geneva Ave and Leroy Street just before 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14 for the reported kidnapping. The victimized family told police that they had pulled over to tend to the two-year-old when the suspect, identified by police as Mendes entered their truck and sped down the road with the baby still inside.

Surveillance video shows the stolen truck fleeing down Geneva Ave toward Bowdoin Street as the family tries to chase Mendes down.

Moments later, Mendes returned to 430 Geneva Ave. and placed the infant, who was still in the car seat, on the sidewalk.

Mendes then drove away again in the stolen truck toward Bowdoin Street.

The infant was reunited with the parents and an ambulance took the infant to a nearby hospital for evaluation. About an hour later, officers located the stolen truck at 156 Columbia Road.

Photographs show Mendes -- a man with a beard, tattoos on both forearms, and wearing a gray Boston Red Sox T-shirt -- on a bicycle. Police described him as a heavy-set, light-skinned Hispanic male, last seen wearing a grey shirt/grey pants with long hair and a beard.

Anyone with information on this incident is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Detectives at 617-343-4335.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

