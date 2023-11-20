Police release name of woman, 35, shot to death on Saturday

LANSING — Police on Monday identified a woman who was shot to death Saturday on Averill Drive as Shamika Parker, 35.

Parker was dead at the scene after officers were called to the 2800 block of Averill about 6 p.m., Lansing police said.

Police said they were working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but did not believe it was a random act. They also said no one had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Officials on Monday identified the homicide victim as Parker, but released no other details.

Anyone with information was asked to call Lansing police at 517-483-4600, ext. 5, CrimeStoppers at 517-483-7867 or send a private message through LPD's Facebook page.

